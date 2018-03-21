Galway children to take part in Salthill peace initiative

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Children from around Galway are being urged to fly a kite for peace in Salthill this weekend.

The event is organised by Fly Kites Not Drones, a non-violence project for children designed to highlight the impact of the use of military drones on families in Afghanistan.

The initiative works with schools to teach children about the lives of families in countries such as Yemen and Afghanistan, who may be too afraid to go outside to fly a kite for fear of a drone strike.

Scoil Bhriocáin in Ros Muc will celebrate the Afghan New Year by having their students fly kites in solidarity with Afghani children.

Come fly a kite for peace will take place at 2pm on Saturday (24/3) at the Prom at Salthill.