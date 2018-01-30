Galway care workers to strike over unfair pay

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hundreds of Galway’s most vulnerable people could be left without full care should healthcare staff strike next month.

Staff at Ability West and RehabCare Galway will be among thousands of workers due to go on strike on Valentine’s day unless an agreement over higher pay is reached.

A SIPTU ballot of section 39 workers resulted in 97 per cent in favour of industrial action over pay conditions.

Section 39 organisations are bodies that work with the HSE to provide care in local communities.

Staff working in the sector suffered the same pay cuts as public healthcare workers, but were not included when wages were restored.

CEO of Ability West Breda Crehan-Roche says they have a duty to provide a safe service, which isn’t possible unless pay is restored.