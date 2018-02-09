Galway care workers to strike as no agreement reached over pay

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Staff at Ability West and RehabCare Galway will go on strike on Valentine’s day, after failing to reach agreement over pay.

A national SIPTU ballot of section 39 workers resulted in 97 per cent in favour of industrial action over pay conditions.

Section 39 organisations are bodies that work with the HSE to provide care in local communities.

Staff working in the sector suffered the same pay cuts as public healthcare workers, but were not included when wages were restored.

Last month, the workers said they’d call off the strike if agreement could be reached on pay rates.

However, in a statement to Galway Bay fm news, Ability West has confirmed that the planned Valentine’s Day strike looks set to go ahead.

The group says a number of its services are likely to be affected, as it has a significant number of SIPTU members in employment.

Ability West says it’s currently developing contingency plans and working through each location to establish staffing levels.

It’ll also be checking staff availability and transferring staff where appropriate and safe to do so in order to maintain safe services.

If services are forced to close on the day of the strike, Ability West says affected service users will be contacted.