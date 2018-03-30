Galway captain Comer ready to have a cut at the Dubs in league decider

ON the Sunday morning of January 28 last, Galway captain Damien Comer’s thoughts were certainly far removed from any prospect two months on of a slot in the National League Final against All-Ireland champions Dublin.

That morning, Galway were facing up to the challenge of a first outing in the league against a highly competitive Tyrone team, fairly confident of bringing home the points in the bag from the old stadium in Tuam.

In its own way, that match was to typify the Galway attitude through the remaining rounds of the league: they were very tight in defence and highly competitive in all positions, qualities that helped them to a 1-9 to 0-8 victory over Mickey Harte’s team.

“I always felt that if we got into Division One of the league that we would hold our own. It was tough to get there but it’s been a great campaign for us and it reflects an awful lot of hard work that we’ve put in, not just this year, but over the past three years,” Damien Comer told Tribune Sport.

He knows that expectations have already been exceeded with Galway going through the league unbeaten and ending up topping the table following the Dublin defeat to Monaghan last Sunday, but that’s in the past and now it’s all about next Sunday.

“We know that we have a big summer of football ahead of us, but for this time of year, to be in a league final against Dublin really is the place to be.

“There is absolutely no dispute about Dublin being the top team in the country – they’ve proven that time and time again over the last few years – but we’re really looking forward to getting a crack at them. We couldn’t ask for anything more,” said the Annaghdown clubman.

