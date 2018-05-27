Galway buskers to demonstrate in city against new bye-laws

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s busking and street performance community are set to gather at the Spanish Arch this evening in opposition to recently passed bye-laws.

The new measures introduce a range of restrictions – including a ban on amplifiers before 6pm and the need for adult companions for those under 16.

This evening’s event – entitled the ‘Big Busk to Beat the Bye-Laws’ – will take place at the Spanish Arch from 7 to 9pm.

Campaigners have been fighting the implementation of the measures for the past year and say they are ‘restrictive’ and ‘prohibitive’.

Many buskers support some form of regulation – but some feel the current bye-laws are a threat to their livelihood.