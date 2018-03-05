Galway businessman considers legal options after controversial Mexican tender process

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway businessman Declan Ganley is considering his legal options after a damning report relating to a Mexican tender process in which his company missed out on a 7 billion dollar contract.

The audit carried out for the Mexican government highlighted irregularities in the mobile network tender, which Ganley’s Rivada Networks argued was “rigged” against it.

A state audit last month of the Red Compartida tender, which was to build a wholesale mobile network in Mexico, found several errors in the tendering process.

Declan Ganley’s company is currently pursuing two lawsuits in Mexico over its exclusion from the tender.

According to the Irish Times, Rivada is awaiting a ruling on a constitutional appeal in Mexico, in which it argues it was improperly disqualified, and can seek damages if it wins.