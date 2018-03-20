Galway Arts Centre under fire from pro life group

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway pro life group has criticised Galway Arts Centre over its hosting of a pro choice event.

The arts centre is currently hosting ‘Everyday Stories’, an exhibition of short stories and illustrations on women who have been affected by the Eighth Amendment.

Galway for Life says because the arts centre receives taxpayer funding, it should not be used to facilitate one side of the upcoming Eighth Amendment referendum.

Spokesperson of Galway for Life, Eilis Mulroy says it’s disappointing to see only one side of the referendum represented by Galway Arts Centre.

However, Head of Visual Arts at the centre, Maeve Mulrennan says anyone can apply to hold an exhibition and that they have a duty to provide an open space for discussion.