Galway anti war group to host Syria peace event

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A peace event to raise awareness of the ongoing conflict in Syria will take place in the city this afternoon (Sat 14/4)

The Galway Alliance Against War is hosting the event, which has been titled ‘Hands off Syria.’

The group is calling for an end to interference by foreign states and is urging people to consider the plight of local populations caught up in the fighting.

The peace event takes place at the junction of Shop Street and Mainguard Street at 12 this afternoon.