Galway Anti Racism Network launches incident report card

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Anti Racism Network will today launch a report card for incidents of racial discrimination and abuse.

It coincides with the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination to encourage victims of racially motivated abuse to report the crime.

The card will display a number and email address for GARN, allowing victims to report the incident confidentially.

It’s hoped that the use of the new card will allow the compilation of an accurate report on the number and severity of instances of racial abuse and assault in Galway.

The racist incident reporting card will be launched this afternoon at 1 in the Secret Garden at William Street.

Chairperson of Galway Anti Racism Network, Joe Loughnane says racial abuse is often not reported because the victims believe nothing can be done.