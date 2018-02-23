Galway Anti-Racism Network criticises Garda response to racist incidents

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Anti Racism Network claims that Gardai in the city are failing to take incidents of racial abuse seriously.

GARN Chairperson, Joe Loughnane says migrant workers are experiencing racial abuse on a daily basis – but Gardai are not responding effectively.

The anti-racism campaigners are to launch a reporting card in the coming weeks, which will be distributed to migrant workers across the city.

However, Joe Loughnane claims incidents will continue to go unreported unless there’s more training for Gardai.