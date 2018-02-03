Galway Airport to host two-day music festival

Galway Airport is set to play host to a two-day music festival next Summer, with chart-toppers UB40 and Rudimental already signed up as headline acts.

The ‘Fever Pitch Music Festival’ will take place on June 2 and 3, the Bank Holiday Weekend, and further headliners are set to be announced this weekend.

The event will also feature a food village, comedy tent and silent disco, as well as a full bar, and it will run from 2pm to 11pm each day.

One of the organisers, Patrick Drayne from Loughrea, told the Connacht Tribune: “Galway is an excellent city for running gigs, everyone wants to see Galway do well. The airport is such a great site; it’s all concrete, and every facility is already there.

“This has been in the planning since last June or July, we’ve been working with the County and City Councils to get through red tape, and we have an agreement with them. We’ve got Cuckoo Events from Dublin for event management (which has previously run everything from the Ploughing Championships to the Dublin Marathon), and the guards, Fire Officer, HSE etc have no problems with it.

“There’ll be a big main stage and then a marquee, and we’ll be looking to attract a younger demographic on the Saturday, with a DJ set from Rudimental, with an older crowd on the Sunday. There’ll also be 80s and 90s and Indie [events].”

More acts are set to be announced on the Fever Pitch Facebook page tomorrow (Sunday).