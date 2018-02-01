Galway academic receives 1.5 million euro President’s Award

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An academic at NUI Galway has received a prestigious award worth more than a million euro from President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins.

Professor John Laffey is an Investigator at CÚRAM and Professor of Anaesthesia at the School of Medicine at NUIG.

He is one of 5 recipients of the Science Foundation Ireland ‘President of Ireland Future Research Leaders Awards’ and his research is focused on critical illnesses.

The award, which is worth 1.5 million euro, will allow Professor Laffey to relocate his research group to CÚRAM.