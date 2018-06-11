Gaeltacht Minister launches new innovation hub in Carraroe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Gaeltacht Minister has this afternoon launched a new Innovation & Digital Hub in Carraroe.

Gteic An Cheathrú Rua is the latest in a series of support hubs being opened throughout Gaeltacht areas nationwide.

The hubs aim to support and nuture start-up ventures in Gaeltacht regions by providing development assistance as well as high-quality facilities with fast broadband access.

The new hub has been opened this afternoon at Carraroe Industrial Park – with another to open later this year in Carna.

Gaeltacht Minister Joe McHugh says its part of a wider plan to bring people back to smaller Gaeltacht communities.