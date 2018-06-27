Further water restrictions as demand across county increases

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Water restrictions are to be imposed in the Ballyconneely and Foreglass areas of Connemara from tonight, as demand across the county increases.

Irish Water has issued a warning that further restrictions will have to be imposed in other areas if supply is not conserved.

Night-time restrictions are to be introduced on the Ballyconneely water treatment plant serving the Ballyconneely and Foreglass areas from 11pm to 7am for the foreseeable future.

Due to a major increase in demand, supply to Clarenbridge Water Tower is not sufficient to meet demand and customers in Clarinbridge, Kilcolgan, Roveagh, Ballinderreen and Tyrone Group Water Scheme are urged to conserve supply.

Irish Water has warned that night-time restrictions will be imposed if the situation does not improve.

Water restrictions are also in place on Inis Oirr nightly from 11pm to 7am and customers on Inis Mór and Inis Meain are also being asked to be mindful of their water consumption at this critical time.

Irish Water is appealing to the Galway public, particularly people working and living in Dunmore/Glenamaddy, Kilkerrin/Moylough, Ballygar, Ballymoe, Williamstown, Tuam, Athenry, Oranmore, Tir an Fhia, Letterfrack, Leitir Mór, Carraroe, Ballinasloe and Galway City to conserve water while the prolonged dry spell continues.

Irish Water’s Drought Management Team is meeting daily and is monitoring water supplies and demand around the country.