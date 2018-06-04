Further roadworks to get underway on Loughrea bypass

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Further roadworks will get underway tomorrow on the Loughrea bypass (28/5).

It’s part of a series of works being carried out separately at the three roundabouts on the outskirts of the town.

Last week, work was carried out on the Fairfield Roundabout on the N65.

From tomorrow morning, works will now commence on the Monearmore Roundabout.

The works will take place from tomorrow until Friday between the hours of 9.30am and 5pm.

A stop go system will be in operation for the duration of the works and motorists are advised to expect delays.