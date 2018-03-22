Funding sought for substantial cleanup of N84 dumping blackspot

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding is being sought for a substantial cleanup of dumping blackspots on the N84 – as well as the installation of CCTV.

Councillor James Charity says the County Council is seeking funding from the Department of the Environment for works at the Carrowbrowne/Polkeen area.

He says despite the installation of barriers at several locations due to significant illegal dumping – fly tippers are now instead just dumping outside the barriers.

Speaking on the Keith Finnegan Show, Councillor Charity says as a result the problem is now in the public eye more than ever.

Councillor Mary Hoade says ‘naming and shaming’ is the ultimate solution and is encouraging people to take license plate numbers and report any illegal dumping they observe.