Funding for new slipway at Ros a Mhil harbour

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding has been allocated for a new slipway at Ros a Mhil in Connemara.

It’s part of a 27.9 million euro fund for 2018 Capital projects at Ireland’s six fishery harbour centres.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed has announced the funding for Ros a Mhil, Howth, Castletownbere, Dingle, Dunmore East and Killybegs.

The funds which will provide for a new slipway in Ros a Mhil, a small craft harbour welfare building, deep water quay preparation, safety and maintenance and disability access.