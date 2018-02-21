Funding confirmed for Bawnmore cross safety works following local concerns

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work to improve safety at Bawnmore junction is set to progress now that funding of 115 thousand euro has been allocated for the project.

The funds are included in the Roads programme for the Athenry/Oranmore Municipal District, which was approved by councillors this week.

There have been several collisions at the Bawnmore junction in the past, often involving large transport trucks.

At a meeting of the Municipal District, Senior Engineer with the county council, Damien Mitchell, told local councillors that a minor realignment will take place.

He said a full realignment would only serve to increase traffic speed in the area.

He added that an outline design was completed but a full design now needs to be finalised as land acquisition is required and the tender contract will be advertised.

Councillor Jim Cuddy was concerned that funds of 115 thousand euro would not be enough, however the council executive assured him that they are confident they can complete the project within that budget.

Meanwhile, Athenry/Oranmore councillors passed the Roads Programme for 2018, stressing that they don’t feel they have a choice.

Councillor James Charity says the district bares the heaviest volumes of traffic in the county and yet gets less than 10 per cent of overall roads funding.

Director of Services, Jim Cullen told councillors that overall funding is inadequate and will only stop the county going backwards, however the council is seeking additional funding.

Councillor Frank Kearney says he hopes the council has a ‘damn good insurance’ policy for all the claims for burst vehicle tyres that will be made.