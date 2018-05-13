Full report: Galway’s wealthiest politicians

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report has revealed Galway’s richest politicians.

Topping the list compiled by the Sunday Independent is Galway West Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv, with an estimated wealth of almost €3 million.

The figures for Ireland’s 158 TD’s in the report are compiled based on factors including pension and lump sum entitlements, property holdings, shares and business values.

Fianna Fail’s Eamon O’ Cuiv is head and shoulders above the pack across the three constituencies of Galway West, Galway East and Galway/Roscommon – with a personal wealth estimated at €2.9 million.

He’s followed by fellow Galway West Deputy Noel Grealish, who commands a fortune worth €1.9 million.

Next is Galway East Fine Gael Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon, with an estimated wealth of €1.6 million.

