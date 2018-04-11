Full day itinerary for Taoiseach in Galway tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach will be in Galway tomorrow to officially open a new 75 bed ward block at University Hospital Galway.

It’s as the hospital is experiencing the worst overcrowding on record – with 58 people on trolleys awaiting admission.

Meanwhile, Leo Varadkar will also attend an event at NUI Galway tomorrow where he’ll give a presentation on the controversial ‘Project Ireland 2040′.

