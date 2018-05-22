Full capacity protocol in place again at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway is one of the most overcrowded hospitals in the country today with 50 patients waiting on trolleys.

There are 458 people on trolleys in hospitals around the country.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded with 56 patients in need of a bed.

The full capacity protocol is in place at UHG, and members of the public are urged to visit their GP in the first instance.