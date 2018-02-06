Galway Bay fm newsroom – The full capacity protocol has been implemented at UHG this afternoon as 43 patients wait on trolleys.
It’s the second highest trolley figure in the country today behind Cork University Hospital.
Nationally, almost 600 admitted patients are waiting on trolleys or in over capacity wards this afternoon.
Full capacity protocol at UHG due to overcrowded A&E
