Full capacity protocol at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Full capacity protocol has been implemented at UHG.

The Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway is extremely busy this afternoon with a large number of patients awaiting admission to the hospital.

In a statement to FYI Galway, the Saolta Hospital Group says all efforts are being made to identify patients who are appropriate for discharge.

Management at the hospital would like to advise people who are attending the Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway this afternoon to expect significant delays.

The public are being urged to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and to contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.