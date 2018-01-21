Frustration over lack of powers for county wardens

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County Councillors and local authority executives have voiced their frustrations over county wardens’ lack of power.

The county warden is responsible for matters including illegal parking, littering and dumping, and dog fouling.

However, the warden has no powers of prosecution.

The matter has been raised at Loughrea district level by Councillor Ivan Canning.

He referenced the illegal parking of caravans across the district, saying no-one seems to be willing to take responsibility for the problem.

Cllr Canning says the warden, Gardaí and the council, each tend to point the finger of responsibility at the other.

As a result, few prosecutions are being made.

The council executive agreed that the issue is frustrating, but that it’s bigger than Galway, and is something that needs to be tackled at a national level.