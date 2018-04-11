Frustrated locals consider blocking off damaged roads in Athenry Oranmore district

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents in the Athenry Oranmore district are getting so frustrated with the condition of local roads that they’re considering blocking some routes off to traffic.

That’s according to area councillor Jim Cuddy, who says despite the fact that the distict’s road network is the most heavily used in the county, it’s constantly left short of funding.

The matter was raised at Athenry Oranmore district level by Councillor Frank Kearney, who asked about the availability of a velocity patcher.

The patcher is a piece of a machinery which is used to provide quick repairs on potholed roads.

Councillor Kearney says local representatives are hounded, day in day out, by their constituents over the state of the county’s roads.

Cllr Gabe Cronnelly agreed, and said NCTs should be carried out on the routes themselves as opposed to the cars using them.

In an added twist, Councillor James Charity missed the discussion as he was delayed after getting two burst tyres due to potholes on his way to County Hall from the county.

The Council Executive says the Department of Transport is acutely aware of the shortage of funding experienced by the County Council, and it’s working on an ongoing basis to secure as much funding as possible.