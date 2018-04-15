Fresh hope for significant progress on N59 following high level meeting

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The N59 Action Group leaders, Seosamh Ó Cuaig and Josie Conneely have said they’re hopeful of advances on the main road through Connemara following a recent meeting.

The meeting took place with senior engineering personnel that are involved with the N59 upgrade project.

One of the most immediate advances reported after this meeting is that a considerable amount of money that was earmarked for Oughterard is now to be switched to a section of the N. 59 in Connemara.

€750,000 was allocated this year for road works at the eastern end of Oughterard village; €600,000 of that money will now be spent on a temporary overlay job on bad sections west of Maam Cross.

Josie Conneely and Seosamh Ó Cuaig welcomed this decision but they said it was high time to go for planning permission again for the total upgrade of the road from Maam Cross to Clifden.

They were told that this process would be re-activated but that more personnel were needed.

The N. 59 campaigners also got news that a contractor would be appointed by early next year to work on an upgrade for 6 kilometres east of Maam Cross and there was news that road subsidence near Cleggan Cross and Leenane would be repaired.