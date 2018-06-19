Four month works schedule set to begin on Headford Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A four month schedule of works is set to begin on the N84 Headford Road from tomorrow (Weds 20/06).

The works will be focused in four locations stretching from Ballindooley to Corrandulla.

Contracts for the project have been awarded to Roadstone with works expected to continue until September.

Surface dressing works are expected to reach completion by the end of August.

This will be followed by road marking works and access and accommodation works.

A traffic management system will be in place.

More at 10