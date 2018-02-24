Four fold increase in number of UHG outpatients waiting over 18 months

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of patients waiting over 18 months for an outpatient appointment has more than quadrupled in recent months.

Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte says the figure was up from just over 1,100 in May 2016 to over 5,000 at the end of January this year.

Deputy Rabbitte says this government’s record on outpatient waiting lists is abysmal.

She says Health Minister Simon Harris needs to re-examine the measures undertaken by his Department and the HSE to tackle the issue.

The Galway East TD says the Taoiseach is wrong when he says we’re making progress in tackling waiting lists.