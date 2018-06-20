Foundations poured for new facilities at Tuam Stadium

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Foundations are being poured today for new dressing room facilities at Tuam Stadium.

The works are the first step in significant plans to redevelop the stadium, which has fallen into a state of significant disrepair over the years.

Late last year, 110 thousand euro was allocated to the project under the Government’s Capital Sports Grant Funding for Regional Projects.

It bolstered over 160 thousand euro raised locally for the first phase of the planned revamp which seeks to restore the stadium to it’s former glory.

It’s expected works on the new changing room and toilet facilities will be completed by the end of the year.

For more on this story tune in at 11…