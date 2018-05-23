Forum member argues Saolta Group CEO’s position is untenable over Portiuncula maternity review

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Group Chief Executive of Saolta Hospital Group has faced criticism that his position is ‘untenable’ following the publication of a report into maternity services at Portiuncula Hospital.

Group CEO Maurice Power addressed a meeting of the Regional Health Forum West where city councillor Padraig Conneely hit out at the report findings.

The report published earlier this month found that serious errors in management occurred in ten cases that would have probably made a difference to the outcome for the babies concerned.

Of the 18 cases reviewed, six involved cases where the baby had died.

In four of these cases, there were significant failings in the care provided to those babies.

Addressing the forum on the report, CEO Maurice Power said the group has learned from the issues that arose and significant improvements have been made.

