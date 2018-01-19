Former Galway footballer sentenced for theft from employer

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Former Galway footballer Mark Hehir has appeared in court charged with the theft of 305 thousand euro in 2016 from his employer the City Bin company Oranmore

The 26 year old, with an address at Kilgevrin, Tuam appeared before Judge Rory McCabe at Galway Court today

The 10 counts of theft occurred between the 20th April 2016 and the 22nd of September 2016

Mr Hehir was in charge of accounts payable at the company, and over the six month period transferred various sums into his account at the Bank of Ireland, Tuam

Once arrested, he made a full admission and the court heard he used the money to gamble, mostly online at Ladbrokes and Boyle sports

Judge McCabe said Mr Hehir has shown remorse and an insight into the impact of his actions

The Judge also said the case demonstrates the evil of addiction and should be a red letter warning to parents of young people

On the first count, in lieu of 2 years in prison, Judge Rory McCabe gave 240 hours of community service

For the remaining counts, the judge imposed a 2 year sentence suspended for 5 years on condition that Mark Hehir doesn’t gamble, or set up any gambling account online or otherwise

He must continue his addiction counselling, engage with probation services and pay €100 a week by direct debit to City Bin company

Mark Hehir, who has no previous convictions, has repaid 29 thousand euro to date and is now living with his parents in Kilgevrin