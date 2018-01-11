Fog and black ice lead to dangerous driving conditions across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists are urged to take extra care on the roads this morning, with black ice and heavy fog affecting many routes.

Gardaí are advising commuters to allow extra time for their journey, and make sure to use fog lights when driving through pockets of fog.

The Tuam area is particularly badly affected by black ice this morning.

Gardaí say the Tuam to Milltown Road is treacherous, and there has already been a minor crash on the route.

There’s also very heavy fog along the M6 motorway, especially between Ballinasloe and Athenry, and on the approach to the Coolagh Roundabout in the city.