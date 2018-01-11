Fisheries CEO went on solo run with Salmon Weir plan

The Chief Executive Officer of Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) went on a solo-run when he instructed the manager of Galway’s Salmon Weir to stop taking bookings for 2018.

Dr Ciaran Byrne, CEO of IFI, issued an instruction to the regional director last August, “not to take any bookings for the Galway Fishery for 2018 at present”.

It has now emerged, however, that this instruction was made without the knowledge of the Board of IFI.

That’s according to a briefing document seen by the Connacht Tribune, which was prepared for Minister Sean Kyne, whose department has responsibility for IFI.

The IFI has conceded that Dr Byrne’s “premature” instruction contravened the organisation’s governance and caused “confusion and upset”.

“The premature issuing of the instruction to the manager of the Galway Weir to cease taking bookings for 2018, prior to consideration or decision by the Board, and without its prior knowledge, was in contravention of governance requirements and regretfully caused unintended public confusion and upset.

Neither the Chairman nor the Board were aware of the instruction to stop taking bookings,” the document said.

Bookings continue to be taken for 2018 but Dr Byrne’s instruction by email last August sparked fears that the Salmon Weir might be leased to a private company.

According to the IFI’s briefing document, in early 2016 its executive was tasked with preparing a discussion finance document.

