First cruise ship of the summer arrives in Galway Bay

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first cruise ship of the summer has arrived in Galway Bay.

Silver Muse is an ultra-luxury cruiseliner with 8 dining venues, spacious outdoor areas and cutting edge technology.

The 40,000 tonne vessel accommodates almost 600 guests and over 400 crew.

The ship, which has come from the port of St John’s in Canada, is anchored off Mutton Island.