Fire services monitor over a thousand acres of bog blaze in East Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway fire services are currently monitoring over one thousand acres of burning bog in East Galway.

The fire is currently burning at a bog near Ahascragh.

People living in Ahascragh, Kilconnell and Ballinasloe are urged to keep windows closed tonight as smoke is spreading across the area.

Galway fire crews are closely monitoring the bog fire and are advising people who feel their property is at risk to contact emergency services.