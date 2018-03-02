Fire in Clonbur village brought under after causing traffic delays

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A fire in a building attached to a pub in the centre of Clonbur village which caused serious traffic delays is now under control
Two units of the fire service, one from Tuam and one from Ballinrobe, rushed to the scene of the fire at a shed at 11.30 this morning
No one was injured in the blaze which is now under control although fire fighters are still at the scene
