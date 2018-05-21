Fine Gael’s Peter Keaveney elected chair of Tuam district

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fine Gael councillor Peter Keaveney has been elected chair of the Tuam district.

He takes over the position from Fianna Fáil councillor Donagh Killilea after being proposed for the role by Councillor Tom McHugh.

Councillor Mary Hoade has been elected leas-Cathaoirleach, taking over from Shaun Cuniffe.

She was nominated by outgoing chair, Cllr Killilea.