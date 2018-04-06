Final preparations underway for major womens’ conference in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Final preparations are underway for a major national womens’ conference in the city.

The Womens’ Inspire Network national conference will feature a series of talks by experts in the fields of social media, branding and business development.

Dancing with the Stars’ Erin McGregor will also address the gathering with a talk entitled ‘Claim your space and Own It.’

The day-long ticketed conference takes place at the Connacht Hotel on Wednesday next week.