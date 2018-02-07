Final preparations underway for installation of Bishop of Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Final preparations are underway ahead of the official installation of Bishop Brendan Kelly as the new Bishop of Galway this weekend.

Among those in attendance at a special mass at Galway Cathedral on Sunday will be President Michael D. Higgins.

The incoming Bishop began his religious studies in 1964 – and his first appointment was as a curate in Kinvara in 1971.

In December, Pope Francis appointed Derrybrien-native Brendan Kelly as the new Bishop of Galway, Kilmacduagh and Kilfenora.

None were seemingly more surprised than the incoming bishop himself.

Incoming Bishop Kelly was ordained to the priesthood in June 1971 and his first appointment was to the parish of Kinvara as a curate.

Bishop Kelly is a fluent Irish speaker, and is well known in education circles, having taught for many years at Colaiste Einde in Salthill and Our Lady’s College in Gort.

He served as parish priest of Lisdoonvarna in Co. Clare and of Spiddal, before being announced as Bishop of Achonry in 2007 by Pope Benedict.

He says his appointment as Bishop of Galway is like a home-coming.

Bishop Kelly says he hopes to instill a sense of renewed faith in the power of prayer and our relationship with Jesus Christ.

Bishop Kelly will be officially ordained at a special ceremony at Galway Cathedral this Sunday.

Those in attendance will include his family and friends, representatives from church groups across the diocese and public representatives from the constituency – as well as President Michael D. Higgins.

Huge crowds are expected at the mass, which will get underway at St. Nicholas Cathedral on Sunday afternoon at 3.