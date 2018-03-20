File for DPP after knife produced during Carraroe row

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions following an incident involving a weapon in Carraroe at the weekend.

It’s understood two men engaged in an argument at a housing estate in the village around 4.30pm on Sunday.

A knife is alleged to have been produced during the course of the incident and a man in his 30s was arrested over threats to kill or harm.

He was subsequently released without charge and Gardaí are preparing a file to forward to the Director of Public Prosecutions.