Fianna Fail refuses to say if Galway-Roscommon Minister Denis Naughten should resign over INM controversy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fianna Fáil has refused to say if the Communications Minister should resign over the INM controversy.

Galway-Roscommon TD Denis Naughten says he didn’t give any inside information to Independent News and Media during a conversation with a PR person in 2016.

Opposition TDs have criticised Minister Naughten for discussing the proposed buyout of Celtic Media with a lobbyist while telling the Dáil he hadn’t made a decision about it.

Fianna Fáil’s Timmy Dooley wouldn’t say if Denis Naughten should go, but said there are questions to be answered.