Fianna Fáil leader to visit Galway tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin will address a business event in the city tomorrow. (Friday 6/4)

Deputy Martin will address Galway Chamber’s Spring Lunch.

The meeting will focus on Galway’s growth, and how it can become the best place for business, investment and people.

The networking event takes place at the Galway Bay Hotel in Salthill at 12.30 tomorrow afternoon.