FF opinion poll predicts the status quo for Galway West

An opinion poll conducted in the Galway West constituency reveals that the five outgoing TDs will be returned – and with some ease.

The poll was conducted by Fianna Fail, which was trying to establish if the party had a shot at a second seat.

But while long-established sitting TD Eamon Ó Cuív is the clear vote-winner in this latest opinion poll, it found little possibility of him bringing in a running mate.

A source close to Fianna Fail headquarters in Dublin told the Connacht Tribune that the poll was conducted in late January and early February.

It shows Ó Cuív as the clear poll-topper followed by sitting Independent TD Catherine Connolly with Fine Gael’s Deputy Sean Kyne taking the third seat.

Kyne’s fellow FG TD Hildegarde Naughton looks set to take the fourth seat, according to the poll, with Independent Noel Grealish from Carnmore taking the final seat.

The biggest threat would be Social Democrats candidate Niall Ó Tuathail who did quite well in the city but ultimately would not be in the hunt for a seat. However, the poll suggests that it augurs well for him possibly winning a seat on Galway City Council in next year’s local elections.

Ó Tuathail ran in the last general election and received almost 3,500 first preferences with many of those coming from disillusioned Labour voters, but the poll suggests that he could well build on this performance.

The figures indicate that FG will comfortably take the third and fourth seats with Independent TD Noel Grealish taking the fifth with his first preference vote showing a considerable dip compared to two years ago.

Grealish, though, has lost around 600 votes following the redrawing of the constituencies which has resulted in a large chunk of his area going into Galway East – an area around Turloughmore is no longer part of his stomping ground.

Despite this, the poll suggests that he will still retain his seat but he might have to bide his time before eventually being elected.

Fianna Fáil conducted the poll in advance of a selection convention but the odds are still on Eamon Ó Cuív being joined by Cllr Peter Keane on the ticket.