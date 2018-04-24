Fears that county social housing applicants could lose spot on waiting list

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are fears that county social housing applicants could lose their spot on the waiting list if they don’t respond to the council’s correspondence.

The deadline for return of housing assessment forms to the local authority is this Friday – but just 300 out of 1,850 applicants have so far sent their forms back.

Ballinasloe area councillor Dermot Connolly suggested extending the deadline for the return of the forms.

However, Director of Housing Michael Owens says that is not possible – as the council’s assessment has to be submitted to the Department of Housing in June.

The local authority says it’ll be sending reminders to tenants this week – any anyone who received a form must return it by Friday or risk losing their place on the social housing list.