Fears of tensions between city and county councils over Galway 2020 funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hosting the European Capital of Culture title in 2020 will cost almost 46 million euro – and it’s feared matters of funding could cause tensions between Galway’s city and county councils.

Hannah Kiely, CEO of Galway 2020, told councillors at a meeting at County Hall that planning for the events is now well underway, and that the entire county will benefit.

Councillor Joe Byrne says that there should not be tensions or competition between the city and county in relation to the 2020 designation.