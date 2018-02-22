Fashion duo making weaves

by Olivia Hanna

One of the pioneers of Galway’s burgeoning food movement has successfully added another string to her bow – by going back to her tweedy roots!

Aoibheann MacNamara – founder and owner of the critically acclaimed Ard Bia Restaurant at the Spanish Arch – is also one half of the team behind the Tweed Project, also based in the heart of Galway city.

She’s joined for this odyssey by film costume designer Triona Lillis as they design their line of contemporized Irish tweed clothing – a reflection of their respective passions for native materials and design.

The story of the Tweed Project features in TG4’s Snáithe, a new six-part documentary series tracing the story of Irish fashion through the eyes of our contemporary designers

Each documentaries has a theme, such as identity, tradition, patronage, perception – and whether the Irish landscape, culture and textiles have shaped the creations of designers working in Ireland and internationally.

Snáithe marks the directorial debut of NUI Galway alumni Ciara Nic Chormaic, and is hosted by Irish fashion blogger and social media influencer, Ciara O’Doherty.

And the second episode of the series features Aoibheann and Triona as they weave their respective talents and passions into a Galway revival of the most traditional of Irish materials.

Their products include scarves, blankets, track pants, Aran jumpers, hoodies, skirts, and much more, a testament to the versatility of Ireland’s own raw materials.

The garments, scarves, and blankets are crafted by two Italian seamstresses who work in their homes within Galway City.

Aoibheann MacNamara also has a home studio where the pieces hang on an inventive wooden rack and inspiration is pinned to a cork board above a workstation.

