Galway Bay fm newsroom – An extra Garda has been stationed in Athenry amid fears over antisocial behaviour in the town.
Locals recently held a public meeting over escalating anti-social behaviour involving a group of local youths.
The Gardaí have allocated another member to the Athenry station, and say the drugs unit is aware of some drug-related issues in the area.
Extra Garda for Athenry amid fears over antisocial behaviour
