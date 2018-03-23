Extended approval for stand at city Sportsground

By
Our Reporter
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Temporary facilities at The Sportsground in the city have been approved for another 5 years.
Connacht Branch of the IRFU has been granted planning permission for further permission for a covered seated stand and signage at the grounds at College Road.
The development is subject to 4 planning conditions.
One condition is that the new stand must only be used on match days for Connacht Senior Rugby team.

