Galway Bay fm newsroom – Temporary facilities at The Sportsground in the city have been approved for another 5 years.
Connacht Branch of the IRFU has been granted planning permission for further permission for a covered seated stand and signage at the grounds at College Road.
The development is subject to 4 planning conditions.
One condition is that the new stand must only be used on match days for Connacht Senior Rugby team.
Extended approval for stand at city Sportsground
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Temporary facilities at The Sportsground in the city have been approved for another 5 years.