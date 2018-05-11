Expansion plans for Ballinasloe cancer support centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision is due within weeks on the East Galway and Midlands Cancer Support’s plans to expand its centre in Ballinasloe town.

The charity has applied for permission for a single storey extension to its centre at Brackernagh.

It’d provide two new consulting rooms, a new lobby area and office – while also retaining the change of use of a store building to a gym.

County planners are due to make a decision next month.