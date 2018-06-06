Examination centres open as 6000 Galway students begin junior and leaving cert cycles

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Examination centres are set to open across the city and county this morning as over six thousand Galway students begin their junior and leaving cert cycle.

Over 120-thousand students nationwide will start their State exams this morning.

English is the first paper for everyone – those sitting the Applied Leaving will have it combined with communications.

It’s also the first time that a new course in Politics and Society will be tested in 41 pilot centres.

Over 4 million examination papers have been securely distributed to the examination superintendents involved in supervising the written examinations.

The examinations will be held in over five thousand examination centres across the country over the course of the examination period.

Deputy Director of SpunOut.ie, Jack Deacon, says students shouldn’t put too much pressure on themselves.